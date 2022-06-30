UHS revises earnings forecast amid lower patient volumes

King of Prussia Pa.-based Universal Health Services is revising its forecast for the year due to a significant shortfall in operating results during April and May of 2022 compared to the original annual results forecast.

Three takeaways from the revised forecast, according to a June 30 press release:

Net revenues are estimated to be about $13.23 billion to $13.37 billion, representing decreases of 1.4 percent to 2.4 percent as compared to the original 2022 forecasted net revenues.





Adjusted EBITDA, net of NCI, is estimated to be about $1.63 billion to $1.71 billion, a decrease of 10.7 percent to 11.2 percent of the original forecast.





Adjusted earnings per share-diluted are estimated to be $9.60 per share to $10.40 per share, a decrease of 19.3 percent as compared to the original forecast.

UHS said that the continued uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the healthcare staffing shortage and its unfavorable impact on labor costs and behavioral health patient volumes, contributed to the revision.