UCHealth reports Q1 $61.8M operating income

Aurora, Colo.-based UCHealth revealed operating income of $61.8 million in the first quarter of 2023 on revenue of $1.7 billion.

Such figures built on previous months' gains, with the 14-hospital system reporting operating income of almost $200 million on revenue of over $5 billion for the fiscal year to March 31.

Overall income for the fiscal year to date (nine months) totaled $501.8 million, with $296.8 million in the first quarter of the calendar year.

UCHealth, which did not provide comparative data with similar periods in the previous fiscal year in its filing, revealed $145.8 million operating income in the three-month period ending September 2021, part of its fiscal year 2022.