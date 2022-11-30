UCHealth reports $157M loss due to investment decline

Aurora-based University of Colorado Health, which operates 12 hospitals in its home state, reported losses of $157.5 million in the three months ending Sept. 30, as the hospital system struggled with significant declines in its investment portfolio value.

While UCHealth revealed a net positive operating income of $65.5 million, the over $200 million loss in investment value dragged down its financial performance for the first three months of fiscal year 2023.

Operating income, though positive, was still down from the same period last year when it totaled $145.8 million, pushing overall income then to a positive $125.8 million backed up by positive returns on investment.

UCHealth is planning to buy Parkview Health System, injecting almost $200 million into the Pueblo, Colo.-based system, which operates a 350-bed acute care facility. That transaction is expected to close mid-2023.