U of Kansas Health System forms 'strategic clinical relationship' with LMH Health

Lawrence, Kan.-based LMH Health's board of trustees has voted to approve a strategic clinical partnership with the University of Kansas Health System in Kansas City.

The agreement acts as a framework for the two health systems to explore collaborative endeavors, while ensuring LMH remains independent.

"This is an important strategic decision for LMH Health, as we're implementing a very unique model compared to what we're seeing across the country," Russ Johnson, LMH president and CEO, said in a Feb. 22 news release. "Our colleagues at The University of Kansas Health System have been very committed to the mutual dialogue that has created our strategic clinical relationship, and we firmly believe this will result in a collaboration that provides patients with even better access to exceptional care close to home."

Mr. Johnson said it is important to remember that LMH has not been sold, and it is not for sale.

The partnership ensures that LMH can remain a nonprofit, independent community hospital. LMH said it is operating from a position of strength, with a solid strategic plan and input from providers and community leaders.

The University of Kansas Health System is partnering with LMH to support sports medicine services and vascular surgery services and provide maternal-fetal specialists, among other initiatives.

"As the only academic health system in the state, we are committed to ensuring patients across the state and region have access to high quality care, close to home when possible," said Bob Page, president and CEO of The University of Kansas Health System. "The University of Kansas Health System is a leader in diagnosing and treating the most complex healthcare needs and home to breakthroughs in life-changing treatments. This is a remarkable development for both health systems and for the patients we serve."