Trump administration, Congress near deal on hospital aid

The Trump administration and Congress are aiming to pass an agreement within days that would renew funding for a small-business loan program and boost aid for hospitals and COVID-19 testing, according to The Washington Post.

The agreement would include about $310 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program for small businesses, $60 billion for the small-business disaster fund, $75 billion for hospitals and $25 billion for COVID-19 testing, people involved in the talks told The Washington Post.

On Sunday, President Donald Trump said a deal could be reached Monday.

"We have some very good negotiations going on right now, and I think you could have a nice answer tomorrow," the president said at the daily briefing of the coronavirus task force, according to the report.

House Minority Leader Keven McCarthy, R-Calif., said April 17 that he would support adding money specifically for hospitals in the aid package.

"Hospitals need the help. Hospitals are the modern-day soldiers," he told The Wall Street Journal. "I'd like to see money in there — money in the PPP and money in hospitals — that would be a very smart move right now."



