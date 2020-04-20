CMS sends $81B in advance payments to hospitals

CMS has released $81 billion in payments to hospitals and other healthcare providers through the Accelerated and Advance Payment Program, CMS Administrator Seema Verma said, according to Medscape.

CMS expanded the payment program to a broader group of healthcare providers in late March to help offset the financial damage of COVID-19. On April 7, the agency said it had distributed $34 billion in funds to healthcare providers and suppliers through the program. That number had grown to $81 billion as of April 15, Ms. Verma said, according to the report.

To help hospitals under financial strain due to COVID-19, CMS has reduced the processing time for advance payment requests to less than one week, compared to the previous time frame of three to four weeks. Acute care hospitals, children's hospitals, critical access hospitals and some cancer hospitals can request up to six months of advance Medicare payments through the program.

The payments are not part of the $100 billion emergency fund authorized in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act to reimburse healthcare providers for expenses or lost revenue related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The advance payments are a loan that healthcare providers must pay back, while funding provided under the CARES Act does not need to be repaid.

Last week, HHS released roughly $20 billion in funding designated for hospitals in the CARES Act, Ms. Verma said. That's in addition to the $30 billion that was distributed April 10.

