The 10 most-searched shoppable services on Turquoise Health

Turquoise Health averages 14,000 monthly visits to its website, which allows patients to compare prices before getting care, according to its "Price Transparency Impact Report," released Oct. 18.

The following were the 10 most-searched shoppable services on the website in the third quarter of 2022:

1. Implantable cardiac loop recorder

2. CT scan head or brain without contrast

3. Colonoscopy diagnostic

4. Surgical drainage of hematoma or seroma

5. Mammogram screening

6. Diagnostic heart catheterization

7. Joint arthrocentesis

8. X-ray hip and pelvis

9. Tonsil removal patient under 12

10. CT scan of cervical spine without contrast