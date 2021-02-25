Tennessee church erases more than $1M in medical debt

Bristol, Tenn.-based Discovery Church helped erase more than $1 million in medical debt for Tennesseans and Georgians through its partnership with RIP Medical Debt, WJHL-TV reported Feb. 23.

For every $100 donation, RIP Medical Debt forgives $10,000 in medical debt. The New York City-based nonprofit limits its debt purchases to people who earn less than twice the poverty level, have out-of-pocket medical expenses that total more than 5 percent of their income or face bankruptcy.

Members of Discovery Church raised $10,000, which RIP Medical Debt used to erase more than $1 million in medical bills for more than 500 people in Tennessee and Georgia. They had an average of $8,500 in forgiven debt, the station reported.

