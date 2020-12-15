Tenet CEO sells $16M in company stock

Tenet Executive Chair and CEO Ronald Rittenmeyer sold 408,526 shares of the Dallas-based company, according to a Dec. 14 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Mr. Rittenmeyer sold the shares Dec. 10 for an average price of $40 a share. The total sale was $16.3 million, according to GuruFocus.

Mr. Rittenmeyer sold the shares on the same day Tenet announced it was acquiring up to 45 ambulatory surgery centers from Towson, Md.-based SurgCenter Development. The company's shares closed Dec. 10 at $42.78, up more than 22 percent from a day earlier, according to Yahoo Finance.

