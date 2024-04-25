Stanford Health Care to transfer outpatient center's nutrition services

Palo Alto, Calif.-based Stanford Health Care is moving its Stanford Health Care Tri-Valley outpatient nutrition services in Livermore, Calif., to other regional care centers.

The services will be transferred to other local providers and within the Stanford Medicine system, a spokesperson for Stanford Health said in a statement shared with Becker's.

Nutrition services provided at the center include treatment for conditions like cancer, heart disease, diabetes, obesity, celiac disease, Crohn's disease, and chronic kidney disease, according to its website.

The change comes after a review from the health system found that patient needs would be better met by relocating the services. It is part of a larger master space planning project to determine how Stanford Health facility resources can be best provided and utilized.

Stanford Health is working with its patients to ensure that that service transition is smooth, the statement said.