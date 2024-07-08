Stanford Health, Blue Shield of California split

Palo Alto, Calif.-based Stanford Health Care and Blue Shield of California went out of network on June 29 in Santa Clara and Alameda counties.

Hospitals affected include Stanford Health Care Medical Center, Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital in Palo Alto and Stanford Health Care Tri-Valley in Pleasanton.

"While we are disappointed we have not reached an agreement at this time, both parties continue to engage working toward a resolution to continue our long-standing network relationship," Patty Gonzalez, vice president of network management at Blue Shield, said.

Nonprofit Blue Shield of California has 4.8 million members and is the third-largest health insurer in California, behind Kaiser Permanente and Anthem Blue Cross.



