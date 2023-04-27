SSM Health reports Q1 $68M operating loss, positive shift in non-operating income

St. Louis-based SSM Health, a 27-hospital system, reported April 27 an operating loss of $68.4 million for the final quarter of 2022.

That figure is largely in line with a previously reported 2022 loss of $248.9 million. 

While such operating losses remain of prime concern, there was some positive shift on non-operating income, which totaled $89.2 million in the quarter. Declines in investment values in all of 2022 helped bring the system's overall loss down to $464 million.

SSM Health is a $9.3 billion health system employing approximately 40,000 people.

