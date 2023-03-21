SolutionHealth agrees to operate new $60M behavioral health hospital in New Hampshire

Bedford, N.H.-based SolutionHealth has reached an agreement with New Hampshire to operate a new $60 million behavioral health hospital in the southern part of the state, The New Hampshire Union Leader reported March 20.

The 125-bed facility, which would be partially paid for from federal pandemic funds, will be operated by SolutionHealth for at least an initial 10-year period, the report said.

New Hampshire health officials have been in talks with Solution Health on the facility since September of last year. It is due to open in 2024 with conditions including a minimum of 70 percent occupancy in the first two years and then 80 percent for the remaining eight years, the report said.

The agreement still awaits final approval from the state's executive council.

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare made plans with Portsmouth Regional Hospital to build a mental health hospital in Epping, N.H., in 2022 but those plans fell through.