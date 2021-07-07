Sodexo to lay off 407 workers after Health First pulls contract

Sodexo will lay off 407 workers after Health First, a four-hospital system based in Rockledge, Fla., ended a contract with the professional services company, according to the Orlando Business Journal.

The layoffs will affect employees who provide food and janitorial services at the four Florida hospitals, including 212 employees at Holmes Regional Medical Center in Melbourne, 71 at Cape Canaveral Hospital in Cocoa Beach, 70 at Palm Bay Hospital and 54 at Viera Hospital in Melbourne.

Health First notified Sodexo that it will cease to use its services beginning at the end of August. Compass One Healthcare in Pennsylvania will take over the services related to food and cleaning Sept. 1, a Health First spokesperson told the Business Journal.



Affected employees are eligible to apply for job openings within Compass One Health or Sodexo, according to the report.