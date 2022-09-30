Senate passes continuing resolution that extends rural Medicare programs

The U.S. Senate voted 75-25 to pass and send to the House of Representatives a continuing resolution that would extend current federal funding levels for healthcare and other programs, according to a Sept. 29 report from the American Hospital Association.

Current government funding expires at midnight on Sept. 30. The continuing resolution, if passed by the House of Representatives, would extend current federal funding levels through Dec. 16.

The funding affects two expiring programs: the medicare-dependent hospital program and the enhanced low-volume adjustment program, both of which facilitate healthcare access in rural communities.

The continuing resolution would also reauthorize the Food and Drug Administration's user fee programs and provide emergency funding for Ukraine and disaster assistance.