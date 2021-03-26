Saving Chicago's Mercy Hospital: A timeline of key events

From announcing its closure last July to securing a new buyer, Mercy Hospital & Medical Center in Chicago has made headlines in the last few months.

Below is a timeline of key events related to Chicago's Mercy Hospital, as reported by Becker's Hospital Review.

May 26: Four Chicago hospitals, including Mercy Hospital & Medical Center, abandon plans to merge after state funding for the $1.1 billion deal falls through. The other hospitals were Advocate Trinity Hospital, South Shore Hospital and St. Bernard Hospital, which previously signed a letter of intent in January to combine into a single health system and build at least one new hospital and several community health centers.

July 29: After nearly 170 years of operation, Mercy Hospital & Medical Center announces plans to close by May 31, 2021, pending approval from a state review board. At the time of the announcement, the hospital says the decision was made because it suffers monthly operating losses of $4 million and merger plans failed.

July 31: News breaks that Mercy Hospital & Medical Center's owner, Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health tried for 18 months to sell Mercy Hospital or find it a partner. In a letter sent to Illinois regulators, Mercy said that Trinity had been in contact with more than 20 potential partners for the 292-bed hospital. There were no takers.

Aug. 19: Dozens of physicians, activists and lawmakers gather to protest the closure of Mercy Hospital. The protesters, which include physicians who trained at Mercy, hospital employees and lawmakers, hold signs that read "Mercy for Mercy" and "Black Healthcare Matters." The crowd chants "Save Mercy Now."

Nov. 16: In response to concerns about care lapses resulting from closing the hospital, Trinity files a certificate of need application with the state for permission to open outpatient Mercy Care Center about 2 miles away from Mercy Hospital.

Dec. 15: Illinois regulators unanimously reject Mercy Hospital's plan to close. In making the decision, the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board says it fears patients will lose access to healthcare amid a pandemic if they allow the closure. Mercy still has a chance to persuade the board to close and pursue closure in court. It also can close the facility and face fines.

Dec. 24: Local news stations report that Mercy says it remains committed to its plan to shut its doors, despite the rejection by the state board.

Jan. 26: The Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board votes to deny the application from Trinity to build an outpatient center 2 miles away from the inpatient hospital slated to close. The denial comes after hours of testimony from critics who say it is no replacement for a full-service hospital and proponents who say urgent care services are needed in the neighborhood.

Feb. 10: Mercy Hospital & Medical Center files for bankruptcy protection. The Chapter 11 plan includes the discontinuation of inpatient acute care services by May 31. In a news release announcing the bankruptcy, Mercy says its losses of staff and money are challenging its ability to provide safe patient care. Mercy says its losses have averaged about $5 million per month and reached $30.2 million for the first six months of fiscal year 2021.

March 3: Mercy Hospital secures a nonbinding purchase agreement with Insight Chicago, a nonprofit affiliated with a Flint, Mich.-based biomedical technology company, just months before it is slated to close. Terms of the deal are being negotiated.

March 8: Becker's reports on a regulatory filing that shows Insight Chicago would buy Mercy Hospital for $1, change its name and stop running the hospital as a Catholic facility.

March 12: Leaders on Chicago's South Side urge the state of Illinois to buy Mercy Hospital temporarily. Chicago Alderman Sophia King asks the state to step in and purchase the hospital for $1 to give the community and state more time to vet Insight Chicago or determine the best path forward for the South Side hospital.



March 22: The Illinois review board approves the sale of Mercy Hospital to Insight Chicago, despite community leaders' objections. Prior to the vote, Insight Chicago promised the board it would continue to operate Mercy Hospital as a full-service community acute care facility with an emergency department, intensive care unit, rehabilitation center, stroke programs, behavioral health assistance, an obstetrics unit and inpatient beds. Despite the approval from the state, Insight and Mercy Hospital still need to finalize the deal. If a deal isn't reached, Mercy Hospital could close May 31.

