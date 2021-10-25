Providers must submit COVID-19 relief applications by Oct. 26

The application for the $17 billion Provider Relief Fund Phase 4 and the $8.5 billion American Rescue Plan Rural payments must be submitted by Oct. 26, the Health Resources & Services Administration recently announced.

The Provider Relief Fund allows qualified providers of healthcare services and support to receive payments for COVID-19 related expenses or lost revenues.

The American Rescue Plan Rural is intended to help healthcare providers in rural communities that have had disproportionate challenges to COVID-19.

As long as terms and conditions are met, payments do not need to be repaid, an HRSA spokesperson said.

Providers can apply to both programs through one application with their Taxpayer Identification Number.

More information about the application process can be found here.