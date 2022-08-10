Providence's collection agencies broke the law while collecting medical debts, Washington AG says

Two collection agencies have been added to the Washington attorney general's lawsuit against 14 Providence-affiliated hospitals.

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson alleges Harris & Harris and Optimum Outcomes failed to notify tens of thousands of patients of the availability of charity care discounts before "aggressively collecting on their medical debt, according to an Aug. 9 news release from his office.

The collection agencies also failed to inform patients of their right to request certain information about their debt, according to the news release.

The state's charity care laws apply to both insured and uninsured patients and requires all hospitals to forgive all or some of the out-of-pocket costs of essential healthcare for patients who qualify, according to the news release.

The underlying consumer protection lawsuit stems from Providence's alleged charity care and collections practices that impacted tens of thousands of patients and hundreds of millions of dollars in medical debt, according to the news release.