ProMedica to lay off 200 employees after health plan loses contract

Toledo, Ohio-based ProMedica's health plan, Paramount, is laying off about 200 employees after losing a Medicaid contract, according to WTVG.

After a lengthy appeals process last year, Paramount wasn't awarded a contract for the Ohio Department of Medicaid managed care program, which is slated to begin July 1.



"With the contract loss, Paramount is being forced to eliminate some positions, which will be effective around July 2022, depending on the position," ProMedica said in a statement to WTVG. "We are in the process of informing approximately 200 affected employees well in advance."

Anthem acquired Paramount's Medicaid contract, and ProMedica and Anthem have been working to identify open roles for employees affected by the layoffs.



"As such, the employees may have an opportunity to join Anthem or continue with ProMedica in a different capacity," ProMedica said. "We are hopeful that the newly identified opportunities will help minimize the impact of the eliminated positions."

