Private equity pushes into healthcare: 7 latest deals

There were more than 300 private equity deals in the healthcare industry in 2019, and the healthcare sector has continued to draw private equity investors this year.

Here are seven private equity deals announced in the past month:

1. CareCentrix, a health benefits manager owned by Summit Partners, acquired Turn-Key Health, a Philadelphia-based palliative care company serving health plans, hospitals and physicians.

2. Yukon Partners invested in Greenville, S.C.-based Crossroads Treatment Centers, a portfolio company of Revelstoke Capital Partners that operates 94 clinics providing medication assisted treatment services for people who are opioid dependent.

3. Adare Pharma, a portfolio company of TPG Capital, acquired Orbis Biosciences, a Lenexa, Kan.-based pharmaceutical technology company.

4. Altaris Capital Partners acquired a majority stake in 3M's drug delivery systems unit for $650 million.

5. Aspen Surgical Products, a portfolio company of Audax Private Equity, acquired Precept Medical Products, an Arden, N.C.-based manufacturer of single-use protective medical apparel.

6. Parthenon Capital invested in RxSense, a provider of pharmacy benefit management solutions.

7. Safeguard Medical, a portfolio company of Water Street Healthcare Partners, acquired Water-Jel Technologies, a Carlstadt, N.J.-based provider of emergency burn care products.

