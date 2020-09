Private equity pushes into healthcare: 6 recent deals

There were more than 300 private equity deals in the healthcare industry in 2019, and the healthcare sector has continued to draw private equity investors in this year.

Here are six private equity deals announced since Sept. 1:

1. CATO SMS, a portfolio company of Water Street Healthcare Partners and JLL Partners, acquired Wilmington, N.C.-based Array Biostatistics.

2 Corza Health, a portfolio company of GTCR, agreed to acquire surgical patch TachoSil from Takeda Pharmaceutical.

3. FTV Capital invested in 6 Degrees Health, a Hillsboro, Ore.-based provider of healthcare cost containment solutions for self-insured employers.

4. Trinity Hunt Partners acquired MainStreet Family Urgent Care, a Birmingham, Ala.-based urgent care provider.

5. ArchiMed acquired a majority interest in NAMSA, a Northwood, Ohio-based contract research organization for medical device companies.

6. The Carlyle Group agreed to acquire a 5 percent stake in Chinese drugmaker Shenzhen Salubris Pharmaceutical.

