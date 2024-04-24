Premier Health Ohio hospital to close level 3 trauma center

Centerville, Ohio-based Miami Valley Hospital South, part of Dayton, Ohio-based Premier Health, will discontinue operations at its level 3 trauma center May 1 as part of an ongoing healthcare operations review.

Miami Valley Hospital South provides care for an average of three to four trauma patients daily, a spokesperson for Premier Health said in a statement shared with Becker's.

The hospital's emergency department will still provide 24/7 care with "ready access" to the adult level 1 trauma program at Miami Valley Hospital's main campus in Dayton or the nearest trauma center appropriate under emergency medical services protocol.

Premier Health will maintain level 3 trauma center operations at its Atrium Medical Center in Middletown, Ohio, and Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy, Ohio.

The hospital will work with its EMS partners to ensure a smooth patient care transition prior to the May 1 service change, the statement said.