Payer mix in the largest for-profit health systems

The nation's largest for-profit health systems have filed their third-quarter earnings reports, detailing payer mixes by patient service revenue, patient admissions or both in the first nine months of 2023.

Community Health Systems (Franklin, Tenn.)



Payer mix by net operating revenues as of Sept. 30:

Commercial: 47.7%

Medicare: 20.2%

Medicare Advantage: 6.8%

Medicaid: 14.3%

Self-pay: 1%



HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.)



Payer mix by net operating revenues as of Sept. 30:

Commercial: 48.5%

Medicare: 16.5%

Managed Medicare: 16%

Managed Medicaid: 6%

Other: 5.4%

Medicaid: 5.2%

International: 2.4%

Payer mix by admissions as of Sept. 30:

Commercial: 30%

Medicare: 21%

Managed Medicare: 25%

Managed Medicaid: 13%

Uninsured: 7%

Medicaid: 4%

Tenet Healthcare (Dallas)

*Commercial includes Medicare Advantage and managed Medicaid



Payer mix by net operating revenues as of Sept. 30:

Commercial: 70.5%

Medicare: 16.6%

Medicaid: 7.9%

Indemnity/other: 4.2%

Uninsured: 0.8%

Payer mix by admissions as of Sept. 30:

Commercial: 67.3%

Medicare: 19.9%

Medicaid: 5%

Charity/uninsured: 4.4%

Indemnity/other: 3.4%

Universal Health Services (King of Prussia, Pa.)

Payer mix by net operating revenues as of Sept. 30:

Commercial: 30%

Managed Medicaid: 16%

Medicare Advantage: 12%

Medicare: 11%

Medicaid: 10%

Other: 7%

U.K.: 5%





