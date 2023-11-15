HCA's payer mix

Here is a look at Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare's payer mix through the first three quarters of 2023, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing:

Payer mix by net patient service revenues for the nine months ended Sept. 30:

Commercial: 48.5%

Medicare: 16.5%

Managed Medicare: 16%

Managed Medicaid: 6%

Other: 5.4%

Medicaid: 5.2%

International: 2.4%

Payer mix by admissions for the nine months ended Sept. 30:

Commercial: 30%

Medicare: 21%

Managed Medicare: 25%

Managed Medicaid: 13%

Uninsured: 7%

Medicaid: 4%





