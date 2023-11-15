HCA's payer mix

Here is a look at Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare's payer mix through the first three quarters of 2023, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing:
Payer mix by net patient service revenues for the nine months ended Sept. 30:
Commercial: 48.5%
Medicare: 16.5%
Managed Medicare: 16%
Managed Medicaid: 6%
Other: 5.4%
Medicaid: 5.2%
International: 2.4%
Payer mix by admissions for the nine months ended Sept. 30:
Commercial: 30%
Medicare: 21%
Managed Medicare: 25%
Managed Medicaid: 13%
Uninsured: 7%
Medicaid: 4%