One Brooklyn Health hires lobbyists amid financial struggles, CEO ouster

Struggling One Brooklyn Health has hired multiple lobbyists to help ease its way out of a financial and existential crisis, sources have confirmed to Becker's.

The three-hospital system in New York City was plunged into uncertainty in late September after news broke that its board of governors had suddenly voted to oust CEO LaRay Brown.

Soon after, board Chair Alexander Rovt signed a $10,000 monthly contract through September 2024 with Albany, N.Y.-based Bolton-St. John's to help guide the system through the crisis.

That contract followed others, signed by Ms. Brown, with Albany-based Brown & Weinraub and New York City-based 610 Collective, sources confirmed. Those two contracts total an additional $15,000 a month.

Such lobbying efforts are essential for the much-need system to survive, Juanita Scarlett, a partner at Bolton-St. John's, told Becker's.

"One Brooklyn Health is a vital hospital network serving the most disadvantaged communities across Brooklyn," she said. "We are all committed to preserving this safety-net community hospital."

One Brooklyn Health has not responded to multiple requests for comment.