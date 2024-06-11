OhioHealth the latest system to outsource home health operations

Columbus-based OhioHealth plans to outsource its home health and hospice services to Compassus, a company that specializes in providing integrated home-based care.

Compassus will manage OhioHealth's home health and hospice operations under the proposed agreement. About 500 OhioHealth employees will transition to Compassus once the transaction closes, a spokesperson for the health system told Becker's.

"OhioHealth's core business is taking care of patients at our hospitals, physician practices, surgery centers and outpatient settings delivering high quality, post-acute care," the health system said in a statement shared with Becker's. "As healthcare transforms, we need to change with it to ensure our patients continue to receive high-quality, in-home and hospice services."

Compassus has nearly 7,000 employees and serves more than 120,000 patients annually across more than 270 touchpoints in 30 states.

"As our teams come together, we'll continue to focus on patients, partnership and innovation to deliver superior care," Compassus CEO Mike Asselta said in a June 10 news release.

Nashville, Tenn.-based Ascension Saint Thomas Home Health and Cincinnati-based Bon Secours Mercy Health recently made similar moves with Compassus.