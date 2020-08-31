Ohio health system brings back all furloughed workers

Furloughs for all employees at Chillicothe, Ohio-based Adena Health System ended Aug. 31, according to the Chillicothe Gazette.

In April, Adena Health System furloughed 576 employees to help offset losses attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic. The furloughs began on April 20 and affected employees in clinical, service and administrative roles.

In early August, the system confirmed to Becker's Hospital Review it had brought back more than 500 workers, but about 50 people were still on furlough.



Now, those 50 employees will return.

"I'm proud to say that as of Monday, we will have rebounded to be in a position where we have everybody back to work," said Adena Health CEO Jeff Graham, according to the Gazette.

