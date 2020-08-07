Ohio health system brings back more than 500 furloughed employees

Chillicothe, Ohio-based Adena Health System confirmed it has brought back most staff it furloughed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Like many hospitals and health systems, Adena took cost-cutting steps to help offset COVID-19-related losses this spring.

The health system projected a deficit of nearly $58 million due to the suspension of nonemergent surgeries. As a result, it eliminated merit pay increases for 2020; reduced management salaries; halted company retirement contributions for 2020; and placed about 580 workers on furlough.

Adena told Becker's Hospital Review most furloughs began on April 20 and included nonessential employees in clinical, service and administrative areas.

Front-line hospital nursing/care staff were not affected, and some outpatient nursing staff was temporarily transferred to inpatient units to care for patients, the health system said.

"Clinical positions were primarily those in outpatient clinics that were closed during the statewide shut down," a release from the health system stated. "As services began to reopen, employees have been brought back to their positions."

As of Aug. 7, the health system had fewer than 50 people still on furlough, although many of the remaining furloughed workers now have restart dates.

Adena has about 3,500 employees.

