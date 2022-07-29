Nursing home RNs, nurses aides averaging 11% pay increase, survey finds

The 45th annual "HCS Nursing Home Salary & Benefits Report," released July 29, has found nursing home registered nurses and nurses aides averaged a pay jump of 11 percent, McKnights Long Term Care News reported July 29.

These increases, caused by the pandemic, have been seen across most healthcare positions.

For certified nurses aides, hourly pay went from $15.23 in 2021 to $16.87 in 2022. For nursing home RNs, hourly pay has increased to $34.58 in the last year.

"Pay increases for caregivers were long overdue. This year with all of the positions receiving increases, turnover rates are starting to slow," said Rosanne Zabka, director of reports for Hospital & Healthcare Compensation Service. "But for how much longer can long-term care facilities continue these increases?"

The report shows that turnover for RNs and nurses aides have also increased, despite rises in wages over the past two years.