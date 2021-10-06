New York suspends prior authorizations, eases reporting requirements

Tucked in an executive order to address staffing challenges in the state, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has suspended prior authorization requirements for 30 days.

The order, signed Sept. 27, suspends requirements for prior authorization review for scheduled surgeries in hospital facilities, hospital admissions, hospital outpatient services, home healthcare services following a hospital admission and inpatient rehabilitation services following a hospitalization.

Additionally, concurrent and retrospective review of claims are suspended for the duration of the order.

The reason for suspending the order is to increase the availability of healthcare staff, and facilitate faster patient transfers.

Another provision in the executive order eases record-keeping requirements, including assigning diagnostic codes or maintaining other records for billing purposes. The order is intended to help ease the staffing shortages in New York.



