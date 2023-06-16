New York hospital nears final hours

Eastern Niagara Hospital in Lockport, N.Y., is set to shutter June 17.

The hospital has been winding down services in its final week, closing outpatient lab services June 9, urgent and express care June 15, and imaging services June 16. Emergency services will halt on the 17th, according to the hospital's website.

Although the hospital's ambulatory center is closing, it will reopen immediately under Buffalo, N.Y.-based Catholic Health's management. Eastern Niagara signed an operating agreement with Catholic Health in 2019 after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection; the health system has been planning to close this facility as it launches Lockport Memorial Hospital in the same city.

"On behalf of the Eastern Niagara Hospital staff, medical providers, volunteers, Board of Directors and Hospital Guild members — THANK YOU for allowing us to serve you," reads a notice on the hospital's website. "It has been our honor."