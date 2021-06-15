New York health system lays off workers

HealthAlliance of the Hudson Valley, a three-hospital system in the Westchester Medical Center Health Network, laid off an undisclosed number of workers June 14, according to the Daily Freeman.

Westchester Medical Center Health Network in Valhalla, N.Y., said it laid off HealthAlliance hospital employees in Kingston, N.Y., to eliminate redundancies as it begins to consolidate inpatient services to one location.

"The next phase of consolidating the operations of two hospitals into one hospital will result in position redundancies," WMC Health said in a press release obtained by the Daily Freeman. "As such, some reduction in our workforce is necessary for operational efficiencies and responsible fiscal management of the organization."

Westchester Medical Center acquired Kingston-based HealthAlliance of the Hudson Valley in 2016. The plans to consolidate inpatient services to one location have been in the works since 2013, according to the report.

HealthAlliance plans to upgrade and expand its Mary's Avenue Campus in Kingston and make its Broadway Campus in Kingston into a medical village without inpatient care.

HealthAlliance's third hospital, a critical access hospital, is not involved in the plans.