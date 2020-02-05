New Jersey to monitor hospital's finances amid fears facility could close

New Jersey plans to appoint a state monitor to oversee Christ Hospital amid fears that a corporate battle could lead to the closure of the 362-bed facility based in Jersey City, N.J., according to The NJ Spotlight.

The state's plan to appoint a monitor comes after Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop penned a letter seeking state intervention after acquisition talks stalled.

"It has been brought to my attention that Christ Hospital and RWJ Barnabas are at an impasse, and it appears that the closing of Christ Hospital in Jersey City may be imminent," Mr. Fulop wrote, according to the publication. "Should a closure occur, thousands of our residents may abruptly lose access to healthcare that has been available for generations. Furthermore, more than a thousand employees and their families face the prospect of losing employment."

West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health signed a letter of intent last October to buy two hospitals from Jersey City, N.J.-based CarePoint Health, including Christ Hospital. Negotiations between the two parties hit a standstill this week. RWJBarnabas said that CarePoint rejected offers they presented to acquire the facilities.

Gov. Phil Murphy has directed the state health department to oversee Christ Hospital's finances.

RWJBarnabas and Carepoint said they welcomed the state's involvement, and they will continue to negotiate.

