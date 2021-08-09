Mount Sinai Health System launches $2B capital campaign

Mount Sinai Health System has launched a capital campaign to raise $2 billion by 2025, the New York City-based system said Aug. 9.

The funds raised through the health system's "Limitless" campaign will allow it to invest in new technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning, improve precision medicine efforts, accelerate scientific research and modernize facilities. Mount Sinai also said the campaign will aid in the recruitment of students, fellows, researchers and physicians.

Mount Sinai said it already has raised $1 billion in gifts during the campaign's quiet phase and is now beginning the public phase of the campaign.

Kenneth Davis, MD, president and CEO of Mount Sinai Health System, said the campaign "will support forward-thinking initiatives at Mount Sinai that challenge conventions and push the boundaries of medicine, so we can more rapidly solve today’s most pressing health problems and better the lives of the diverse communities we serve in New York City and around the world."