Microsoft CEO, family pledge $15M to Seattle Children's Hospital

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and his wife, Anu, have committed $15 million to Seattle Children's Hospital to help provide equitable access to care for the community, according to a May 5 news release.

The donation will help the hospital to improve care and advance research for children with neurological conditions in four areas:

Supporting breakthroughs in precision medicine in neurosciences.



Providing more access and earlier interventions in youth mental health care.



Developing cell and gene therapies to lessen the impact — or even cure childhood diseases and potentially cancer.



Delivering high-quality, equitable primary care at their clinics.

The family has a personal connection to the children's hospital. Satya and Anu's son Zain was born with cerebral palsy and was rushed to Seattle Children’s neonatal intensive care unit when he was born.



"As parents, our lives have been shaped by the needs of our children, and it is our hope that in honoring Zain’s journey, we can improve and innovate care for future generations in every community," Ms. Nadella said.



In honor of Zain, Seattle Children’s is launching the Zain Nadella endowed chair in pediatric neurosciences as part of Seattle Children’s Center for Integrative Brain Research.



Ms. Nadella is chair of Seattle Children’s Foundation Board of Trustees and is co-chair of the neuroscience campaign initiative committee.

