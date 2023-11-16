Mercy reports operating gain as revenue tops $8B

St. Louis-based Mercy, the sixth largest Catholic healthcare system in the country, topped $8 billion in revenue in its latest fiscal year and reported operating income of $11.8 million.

The $8.02 billion revenue figure for the year ending June 30 and positive operating income compared with revenue of $7.5 billion and an operating loss of $13.6 million in 2022.

Salary expenses rose 5.3% to total $4.56 billion. Overall income totaled $104.4 million, compared with a net loss of $299.3 million in 2022.