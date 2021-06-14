Medical debt grew for patients by 6.5% in spring

Credit monitoring site Credit Karma said its members' medical debt grew by 6.5 percent from May 2020 to March 2021, Newsweek reported June 14.

Credit Karma said medical debt grew by $2.8 billion among its members, and the number of people facing past-due medical bills rose by 9 percent.

The number of Americans who filed for personal bankruptcy rose by 30 percent from February to March this year. More than 44,100 Americans filed for personal bankruptcy in March 2021, the biggest number since March 2020.