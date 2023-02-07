McLeod Health reports quarterly operating loss but overall profit

Florence, S.C.-based McLeod Health reported an operating loss in its latest quarter of approximately $16.5 million, but improved non-operating items such as investments helped boost overall performance.

Total operating revenue for the three months ended Dec. 31 was $370.8 million, slightly down from the same period in 2021, while expenses increased 7.5 percent to total $387.3 million. The operating loss for the period compared with a net gain of $15.9 million in the same period in 2021.

The overall income for the three months was $84.4 million compared with a net gain of $30.6 million in 2021. Long-term debt for the seven-hospital system totaled $336.1 million.

McLeod Health, which was named by Forbes as among the best health systems to work for in South Carolina, employs approximately 15,000 people.