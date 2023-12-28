IU Health operating income drops 8.4% in Q3

Indianapolis-based Indiana University Health saw $59.6 million in operating income during the three months ended Sept. 30, an 8.4% decrease on the $65 million reported in the same period last year, according to financial documents published Nov. 3.

Total operating revenue increased 4.1% year over year to $2.1 billion, with expenses increasing 4.4% to $2.1 billion. Salaries saw a 0.7% increase to $1.1 billion, and supplies saw an increase of 7.3% to $7.3 million.

IU Health ended the three-month period with a net loss of $41 million, which is a 73.7% improvement on the $155.3 million loss it reported in the third quarter of 2022.

In partnership with IU School of Medicine, IU Health is the largest physicians network in Indiana. The academic health center has over 38,000 staff, 1,500 physicians, over 200 locations, and serves more than 1.2 million people throughout the state.





