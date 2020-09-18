Illinois health system lays off 143 workers

Memorial Health System, a five-hospital network in Springfield, Ill., laid off 143 workers, according to The State Journal-Register.

Employees affected by the job cuts were notified Sept. 17. The job cuts hit about 1.5 percent of the health system's workforce.

Memorial Health System said the permanent layoffs were necessary given the financial pressures caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The system had furloughed 460 employees in June to relieve some of the financial pressure. However, "we have come to realize that our cost-saving measures must also include permanent reductions in staffing," the health system told The State Journal-Register.

"The events of this year have reinforced something we always knew to be true: Our colleagues are the greatest asset we have as an organization. That knowledge makes this decision very difficult. We are grateful to all our colleagues at Memorial Health System for their continued dedication to our patients and our communities during these challenging times," Memorial Health System said.

More articles on healthcare finance:

Cook County Health seeks $23M funding boost to help reverse some cuts

TeamHealth downgraded to 'CCC+' due to UnitedHealth contract dispute, low ED volumes

22 hospitals laying off furloughed workers

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.