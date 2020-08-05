Illinois health system lays off 10% of workforce

Citing financial challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic, Springfield, Ill.-based Hospital Sisters Health System plans to reduce its workforce by 10 percent, according to The Herald-Review.

As of fiscal year 2019, the system had more than 15,000 employees, according to HSHS' website.

The 15-hospital system said that the reductions primarily affect employees in non-clinical roles and include some of those who were furloughed in late April due to a dip in patient volume and revenue.

Although patient volume has started to return, and most furloughed employees will return, the health system said it is unable to bring back all of its furloughed employees.

"In order to provide the best chance for a strong, stable future for HSHS through and after this unpredictable pandemic, we have made the difficult decision to reduce approximately 10 percent of our workforce in Illinois and Wisconsin," a spokesperson for HSHS told The Herald-Review.

More articles on healthcare finance:

Summa Health brings back 654 furloughed employees

HHS extends application deadline for some provider relief funding

Avoiding furloughs, layoffs aided UMass Memorial's financial recovery, CEO says

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.