Illinois health system cuts about 150 positions

Quincy, Ill.-based Blessing Health System has cut around 150 positions, 88 of which were previously vacant and will remain unfilled, NBC affiliate WGEM reported Oct. 11.

The organization is "reducing or restructuring" these positions, according to an internal email from Blessing CEO Maureen Kahn, MSN, which was obtained by the news station. Blessing aims to become a "leaner organization to increase [its] efficiency and effectiveness," according to Ms. Kahn.

In an Oct. 11 statement, the health system said it is struggling with rising business costs and challenges that are reducing reimbursement and "changing patient demands for care."

Blessing Health System employs more than 3,000 workers, according to its website.