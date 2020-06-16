Illinois health consulting firm files for bankruptcy

Interactive Health Solutions, a private equity-owned wellness consulting provider based in Schaumburg, Ill., filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy June 14, according to Law360.

The company entered bankruptcy with between $100 million and $500 million in liabilities and assets within the same range. It has more than 1,000 creditors, according to Law360, which cited the bankruptcy petition filed in Delaware.

Interactive, which collects employee healthcare data for companies, has faced more competition in recent months, according to Bloomberg Law. Private equity firm FFL Partners is the company's largest shareholder.

