How HCA, Kaiser, Providence, 5 other systems fared in 2020

Below are eight major for-profit and nonprofit health systems that recently released financial results for 2020.

1. Allina Health's revenue was down 2.3 percent in 2020 compared to a year earlier. The Minneapolis-based system closed out 2020 with net income of $81.1 million, down 73 percent from a year earlier.

2. Banner Health reported net income of $586.7 million on revenue of $10.4 billion in 2020. In 2019, the 32-hospital system posted net income of $726.8 million on revenue of $9.4 billion.

3. Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems, which operates 85 hospitals in 16 states, posted net income of $511 million on revenue of $11.8 billion in 2020, compared to a net loss of $675 million on revenue of $13.2 billion in 2019.

4. Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare reported net income of $3.8 billion on revenue of $51.5 billion in 2020. The company posted net income of $3.5 billion on revenue of $51.3 billion in 2019.

5. Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente recorded net income of $6.4 billion on revenue of $88.7 billion in 2020. A year earlier, the 39-hospital system reported net income of $7.4 billion on revenue of $84.5 billion.

6. Providence, a 51-hospital system based in Renton, Wash., reported revenue of $25.7 billion in 2020, up 3 percent from a year earlier. The system ended last year with net income of $739.5 million, down from $1.4 billion in 2019.

7. Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare recorded revenue of $17.6 billion in 2020, a decrease of 4.5 percent from 2019. The 65-hospital system ended last year with net income of $399 million, compared to a net loss of $215 million in 2019.

8. King of Prussia, Pa.-based Universal Health Services ended 2020 with net income of $944 million on revenue of $11.6 billion. In 2019, the company reported net income of $814.9 million on revenue of $11.4 billion.

