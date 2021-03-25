Henry Ford Health annual operating income climbs 63%

Detroit-based Henry Ford Health System ended 2020 with higher revenue and operating income than a year earlier, according to recently released financial documents.

In 2020, Henry Ford Health reported revenue of $6.5 billion, up from $6.3 billion in 2019. After factoring in expenses, the health system ended last year with operating income of $225.6 million, compared to $138.8 million in 2019.

The health system said the rise in operating income was attributable to federal provider relief funds it received to cover lost revenue and expenses tied to the COVID-19 pandemic. Without the relief funds, Henry Ford Health would have posted an operating loss of $171.9 million in 2020, the health system said.

"The receipt of relief funds … had a significant favorable impact on operating results for the year ended Dec. 31, 2020," the health system said. "Risks of resurgence in COVID-19 infections, new mutations of the virus, and consumer confidence levels may continue to impact the system's revenue in 2021."

After factoring in nonoperating items, Henry Ford Health reported net income of $420.2 million in 2020, compared to $352.5 million a year earlier.

More articles on healthcare finance:

Why rural hospital closures hit a record high in 2020

New York hospital takes $34M hit from nearly 2,700 canceled surgeries

Washington health system blames Cerner for bankruptcy

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.