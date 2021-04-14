How COVID-19 affected revenue cycle operations: Insights from finance execs

Erratic and unpredictable workload was the most common effect the pandemic had on revenue cycle operations, according to a recent survey of 587 hospital finance leaders.



The survey, released April 8, was conducted through the Healthcare Financial Management Association's Pulse Survey program and commissioned by revenue cycle firm AKASA.

One of the questions in the survey asked respondents to select the biggest impacts COVID-19 had on their revenue cycle operations. They were allowed to select more than one answer.

Here were the most common answers:

Work/claim volumes have been erratic and unpredictable — 50.5 percent

Increase in workload due to confusion over codes and requirements for COVID-19 claims — 37 percent

Overstaffing due to decreases in claim volume — 35.8 percent

Decreases in staff productivity due to remote work shift — 34.7 percent

Decrease in staff productivity due to workforce reductions — 32 percent

Understaffed due to uptick in claim volume — 4.2 percent

Decrease in staff productivity due to staff being out sick with COVID-19 — 2.9 percent

