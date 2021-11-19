House passes $1.7 trillion spending package: 6 healthcare takeaways

The House of Representatives passed a $1.7 trillion spending package Nov. 19 aimed at expanding social services and programs ranging from healthcare to education.

The House voted 220-213 to pass the Build Back Better Act. The bill now heads to the Senate, where it is likely to be revised. The Senate is hoping for a vote before the end of the year, according to NBC News.

Six healthcare takeaways:

1. The legislation includes an extension of pandemic-era ACA subsidies. The subsidies have increased ACA enrollment by more than 2 million this year, according to CNBC. Under the bill, the enhanced premium subsidies would be extended through 2025.

2. The bill includes ACA premium subsidies for low-income Americans in the 12 states that have not expanded Medicaid.

3. The bill includes a provision to allow Medicare parts B and D to negotiate prices directly with manufacturers on certain drugs, according to NBC News.

4. The bill extends new hearing benefits to Medicare beneficiaries, including coverage of a new hearing aid every five years.

5. The bill includes a $35 cap on monthly insulin expenses under Medicare and a $2,000 per-year cap on out-of-pocket prescription drug costs, according to CNBC.

6. The package includes four weeks of federal paid family and medical leave.