Hospital leaders honing in on revenue cycle for generative AI: Study

More than 70 percent of hospital and health system financial leaders are actively considering the use of generative AI, with revenue cycle as the most common area where organizations are exploring the deployment of the technology, according to a Nov. 16 report from Akasa.

Akasa, a revenue cycle firm that uses artificial intelligence, surveyed more than 250 hospital and health system CFOs and revenue cycle leaders through Healthcare Financial Management Association’s Pulse Survey program.

Fifty-eight percent of financial leaders surveyed said they are actively considering generative AI in the revenue cycle. Clinical documentation (23%) is the second-most common area where leaders are actively considering using generative AI. Thirty percent said they are not actively considering using the technology. Survey participants could select all the areas to which they expect to consider deploying AI.





