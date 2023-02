Hospital expenses, state by state

Average hospital operating expenses vary greatly from state to state, from $70 million in Wyoming to half a billion dollars in New York.

Below is an overview of hospital expenses by state, including adjusted expenses per inpatient day and average hospital operating expense, both for 2021. Adjusted expenses per inpatient day data is sourced from the American Hospital Association, accessed via Kaiser State Health Facts. Average operating expense data is sourced from Definitive Healthcare's HospitalView product, which is based on Medicare Cost Reports and based on 5,960 hospitals.

Alabama

Expenses per inpatient day: $1,822

Average hospital operating expense: $130.45 million

Alaska

Expenses per inpatient day: $1,825

Average hospital operating expense: $152.40 million

Arizona

Expenses per inpatient day: $3,134

Average hospital operating expense: $195.63 million

Arkansas

Expenses per inpatient day: $2,091

Average hospital operating expense: $90.23 million

California

Expenses per inpatient day: $4,181

Average hospital operating expense: $371.12 million

Colorado

Expenses per inpatient day: $3,273

Average hospital operating expense: $179.99 million

Connecticut

Expenses per inpatient day: $3,237

Average hospital operating expense: $396.95 million

Delaware

Expenses per inpatient day: $3,283

Average hospital operating expense: $287.78 million

District of Columbia

Expenses per inpatient day: $3,974

Average hospital operating expense: $466.85 million

Florida

Expenses per inpatient day: $2,629

Average hospital operating expense: $260.65 million

Georgia

Expenses per inpatient day: $2,147

Average hospital operating expense: $199.57 million

Hawaii

Expenses per inpatient day: $3,014

Average hospital operating expense: $177.56 million

Idaho

Expenses per inpatient day: $2,866

Average hospital operating expense: $130.53 million

Illinois

Expenses per inpatient day: $2,997

Average hospital operating expense: $233.94 million

Indiana

Expenses per inpatient day: $3,029

Average hospital operating expense: $164.82 million

Iowa

Expenses per inpatient day: $1,861

Average hospital operating expense: $90.25 million

Kansas

Expenses per inpatient day: $2,270

Average hospital operating expense: $77.18 million

Kentucky

Expenses per inpatient day: $2,468

Average hospital operating expense: $155.98 million

Louisiana

Expenses per inpatient day: $2,479

Average hospital operating expense: $86.99 million

Maine

Expenses per inpatient day: $2,765

Average hospital operating expense: $185.97 million

Maryland

Expenses per inpatient day: $3,440

Average hospital operating expense: $335.06 million

Massachusetts

Expenses per inpatient day: $3,377

Average hospital operating expense: $387.06 million

Michigan

Expenses per inpatient day: $2,387

Average hospital operating expense: $243.53 million

Minnesota

Expenses per inpatient day: $2,561

Average hospital operating expense: $169.10 million

Mississippi

Expenses per inpatient day: $1,305

Average hospital operating expense: $84.22 million

Missouri

Expenses per inpatient day: $2,647

Average hospital operating expense: $201.39 million

Montana

Expenses per inpatient day: $2,244

Average hospital operating expense: $84.87 million

Nebraska

Expenses per inpatient day: $2,582

Average hospital operating expense: $90.66 million

Nevada

Expenses per inpatient day: $2,475

Average hospital operating expense: $140.23 million

New Hampshire

Expenses per inpatient day: $2,937

Average hospital operating expense: $201.24 million

New Jersey

Expenses per inpatient day: $3,157

Average hospital operating expense: $326.21 million

New Mexico

Expenses per inpatient day: $3,493

Average hospital operating expense: $131.54 million

New York

Expenses per inpatient day: $3,609

Average hospital operating expense: $513.53 million

North Carolina

Expenses per inpatient day: $2,573

Average hospital operating expense: $272.08 million

North Dakota

Expenses per inpatient day: $2,140

Average hospital operating expense: $100.22 million

Ohio

Expenses per inpatient day: $3,162

Average hospital operating expense: $243.48 million

Oklahoma

Expenses per inpatient day: $2,209

Average hospital operating expense: $96.97 million

Oregon

Expenses per inpatient day: $3,861

Average hospital operating expense: $250.18 million

Pennsylvania

Expenses per inpatient day: $2,825

Average hospital operating expense: $246.26 million

Rhode Island

Expenses per inpatient day: $3,010

Average hospital operating expense: $330.83 million

South Carolina

Expenses per inpatient day: $2,511

Average hospital operating expense: $206.06 million

South Dakota

Expenses per inpatient day: $1,632

Average hospital operating expense: $92.73 million

Tennessee

Expenses per inpatient day: $2,451

Average hospital operating expense: $170.73 million

Texas

Expenses per inpatient day: $2,913

Average hospital operating expense: $155.38 million

Utah

Expenses per inpatient day: $3,179

Average hospital operating expense: $164.29 million

Vermont

Expenses per inpatient day: $2,948

Average hospital operating expense: $199 million

Virginia

Expenses per inpatient day: $2,518

Average hospital operating expense: $239.82 million

Washington

Expenses per inpatient day: $3,806

Average hospital operating expense: $271.01 million

West Virginia

Expenses per inpatient day: $2,153

Average hospital operating expense: $137.90 million

Wisconsin

Expenses per inpatient day: $2,709

Average hospital operating expense: $178.91 million

Wyoming

Expenses per inpatient day: $1,796

Average hospital operating expense: $70.32 million