Hospital expenses drop

Hospital expenses decreased month over month in March but remained high compared to 2023 numbers, according to Kaufman Hall's most recent "National Hospital Flash Report."

Hospital leadership has been focused on identifying ways to improve efficiencies and lower expenses to close profitability gaps in recent months. The tactics being deployed include leveraging technology and artificial intelligence for more efficient patient flow, resdesigning care teams and cutting waste.

Nationally, total expenses per calendar day dropped 4% from February to March. The two largest expense areas typically, labor and supply, dropped 1% and 6% respectively month over month. Drug expenses per calendar day decreased 8% while purchased service was down 7%.

However, expenses are still 18% to 20% higher than in 2021 and increased even over last year's numbers. Compared to March of 2023, expenses per calendar day were up:

Total: 4%

Labor: 3%

Non-labor: 6%

Supply: 8%

Drugs: 8%

Purchased services: 3%

Operating margin also declined 4% month over month but was up 20% year over year to end the first quarter.